George Edward Robinson
Hart
George Edward Robinson, 84, of Hart, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his home. He was born April 19, 1936, in Grand Rapids, Mich., the son of Jack and Harriet (Black) Robinson. He graduated from South High School and attended Western Michigan University. George loved to sing, and as a young man was chosen to be a member of the prestigious all boys choir at downtown St. Mark’s Episcopalian Church.
George was well known in the local agricultural community in which he lived. He managed and operated his family’s Christmas tree farm, Kardux Tree Farms for 25 years and later worked for Slocum Brothers Tree farm. He was a well-versed business man, office manager and bookkeeper. George knew all the local farmers and neighbors and had every local restaurant menu memorized from his daily lunch meetings. He was well liked by his employees for his kind heart and generous soul and established many lifelong bonds with them.
George enjoyed spending time with his neighbors and friends that he made during his career. He especially enjoyed spending time with his beloved nephew, Todd Kardux, and Todd’s sons, Morgan and Mitchell. He spent many days with Todd on the family Christmas tree farm and later at Todd’s welding shop, helping him with the bookkeeping and advising him on business decisions. He and Todd had a father-son relationship, and he was instrumental in helping to raise Morgan and Mitchell, who adored him.
George was also very close to his extended family of cousins. They would gather together frequently for a night of food, singing, poker and laughter. These times were truly cherished by George and will be missed by his cousins.
George was surrounded by people that cared for him and looked out for him. He was especially grateful for Linda Smith who helped care for him for over 20 years, as well as his neighbors, the Josh Marsh and Gene Kokx families.
George is survived by his nephew, Todd Kardux; his great-nephews, Morgan and Mitchell Kardux; and his loving poker group of cousins, Pat Meyer, Sheri Paynter, Maureen Nowak, Judy Henry, Margie Cordeschi, Jan White, Bonnie Wesorick, Kristen (Henry) Melcher and Morrie (Beau) Henry.
George was preceded in death by his mother and father.
George’s sharp wit, delightful sense of humor, and charismatic personality will be missed by all who knew him.
In accordance with George’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be at this time.