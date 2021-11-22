George James Novotny
Pentwater
George James Novotny, 98, of Pentwater, passed away Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at his home. He was born July 21, 1923, in Chicago, Ill., the son of the late Frank Sr. and Agnes (Chobat) Novotny.
George proudly served his country in the US Navy, and was a veteran of WWII. He had also worked as a supervisor with the US Postal Service while in Chicago. George was an avid golfer and a faithful member at St. Vincent Catholic Church.
George is survived by his daughters, Lynn “Buffy” (Mike) Curtis and Donna (Mark) Ryan; grandchildren, Brad (Joanna) Curtis, Erin (Daniel) Forslund, Sean (Morgan) Ryan and Ian (MaKenzie Clark) Ryan; great-grandchildren, Emma Curtis, Ewan Curtis, Liam Curtis, Wyatt Forslund, and Hoyt Forslund; and sisters, Dolores Jaehnke and Alice Hoguet.
On Sept. 28, 1946, George married Shirley (Heinz) Novotny, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Chicago, and she preceded him in death on Nov. 11, 2021 after 75 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Anne (Joseph) Salin, Frank (Virginia) Novotny, Joseph (Ruby) Novotny, Pauline (Martin) Bozik and Mildred Novotny; and brothers-in-law, Fred Jaehnke and Richard Hoguet.
In accordance with George’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Mass of Christian Burial will be in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent Catholic Church, 637 Sixth St., Pentwater, MI 49449.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.