Gerald B. Miller
Whitehall
Gerald B. Miller, 81, of Whitehall, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021. He was born Aug. 30, 1939 in Hart, the son of Joseph Chester Sr. and Phyllis (Cole) Miller.
Jerry was a proud veteran of the US Army. He worked at GM for 18 years before becoming a celery farmer, retiring in 2008. Jerry was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #3214 Whitehall, Mich. since 1980 and the Hart United Methodist Church. He loved going to the casino, playing cards, camping and hunting.
On April 13, 1965, Jerry married Linda Hekkema, and she survives him. He is also survived by three daughters, Tracy (Curt) Smith of Ravenna, Tami Postema of Whitehall and Kimberly (Guy) Stanhope of Twin Lake; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Maureen (John) Huizing; and brothers, Joe (Pearl) Miller and David (Debbie) Miller.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Chester Sr. and Phyllis Miller.
Private graveside services with military honors will be conducted in Hart Cemetery with Pastor Steve Young officiating.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.