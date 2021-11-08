Gerald ‘Jerry’ Edward Leutzinger
Shelby
Gerald “Jerry” Edward Leutzinger, 82, of Shelby, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at home surrounded by family. He was born Jan. 9, 1939 in New Era, the son of Edward and Lena (Grinwis) Leutzinger.
Jerry was an avid lifelong farmer, hunter and enjoyed celebrating life with his family and friends.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Margaret Leutzinger; son, Terry (Sue Rusch) Leutzinger; daughter, Kelly Leutzinger; daughter-in-law, Jodi Leutzinger; grandchildren, Eric (Shannon Dodge) Leutzinger, Seth Leutzinger, Rianne Huntoon and Pete Cortez IV; sisters, Barbara Fessenden, Betty (Bob) Isley, and Carole Holmberg; brother-in-law, Earl Johnsen; special family members, Frank Henderson and Diane Crudele; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard Leutzinger; and sister, Sharon Johnsen.
A Celebration of Life was from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the Heritage Wedding Barns, 813 S. 32nd Ave., Shelby.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Harbor Hospice, harborhospicemi.org, or the Oceana Goodfellows.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is handling arrangements.