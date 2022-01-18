Geraldine ‘Gerry’ Muchna
Montague
Gerry Muchna, 85, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 from complications of Covid. She was born Dec. 13, 1936 in Chicago, Ill. to Richard and Rose (Linzer) Hunt. Gerry married the ‘boy next door,’ John Muchna, in Hannibal, Mo, April 17, 1954. She lived a full and active life in Chicago until 1972 when she moved to her summer home in Oceana County. Gerry loved to entertain. She was a great cook and baker and an avid reader. Even though she loved to travel, her favorite destination was her home at the lake. Gerry had a long battle with dementia and had lived the last many years in the loving care of the Oceana County Medical Care Facility Alzheimer’s Unit. Gerry and her family want to give a special thank you to the staff for their care and support. Gerry is survived by her loving husband, John Muchna; daughters, Denise Muchna and Lynn Hartman; son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Meggan Muchna; granddaughters, Jocelyn Grace Muchna and Natalie Ann Muchna; sister Sharon, (Eugene) Ciardullo; brother, Richard (Katie) Hunt as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her best friends, Gerry and James ‘Mickey’ Meekma. In keeping with Gerry’s wishes, there will be no public services at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gerry’s name to the Oceana County Medical Care Facility Alzheimer’s Unit. Arrangements handled by The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 Harvey St, Norton Shores, MI 49444. Sign the online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com