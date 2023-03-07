Gerrett John Varenhorst
Hart
Mr. Gerrett John Varenhorst, 43, of Hart, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 2, 2023. He was born Sept. 2, 1979 in Shelby, the son of John Varenhorst III and Janet Sayers.
Gerrett lived his entire life in Hart, Mich. He attended Hart High School with the Class of 1998. Gerrett married the love of his life, Kathy Roquemore, Aug. 1, 2003. Together they raised two sons, Dylan and Dakoda.
Gerrett was a very socially outgoing person who loved to make people laugh and smile. He expressed himself through his varied and eclectic passion for music.
Gerrett was cared for and loved by so many, the kind of guy who made a positive impact on everyone’s life he touched and is still cared for by so many. He truly enjoyed helping those in need in any way he could. Gerrett enjoyed his job at Tractor Supply Company and all of his coworkers. His family will miss him dearly.
Gerrett is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Dylan and Dakoda; father, John Varenhorst III; father-in-law, James Roquemore; aunts, Marlene Chiesa, Marguente (Gary) Engfer; siblings, Gena Sayers, Karl Varenhorst, Katrina Varenhorst, James (Diane) Roquemore Jr., Mary-Lyn (Delano) Dodds, Stephanie Beauleau, Sarah Roquemore; nieces and nephews, James (Jamie) Roquemore III, Feilen and Lucas Sayers, Bryan and Lily Camacho, Logan Varenhorst; cousins, Nicole Whitman and Stacey Chiesa.
Gerrett was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Sayers; mother-in-law, Cheryl Roquemore; grandparents, John and Edmere Varenhorst.
A celebration of Gerrett’s life will be at 11 .a.m., Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Hart Wesleyan Church, 3757 W. Polk Rd., Hart, with Pastor Bob Gray officiating.. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., Friday, March 10 at the Hart Wesleyan Church.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in change of arrangements.