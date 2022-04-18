Gertrude Fannie Rolph
New Era
Gertrude Fannie Rolph, 100, of New Era, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022. She was born May 15, 1921 in New Era, the daughter of the late Bartell and Lena (Newmyer) Adema.
On May 22, 1946, Gertrude married Donald D. Rolph, and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, baby, Willis Adema, Willard “Bill” Adema and Thyse Adema; and sisters, Edna Huls and Jeannette Stockton.
Gertrude is survived by her brother, Bartell “Bart” Adema.
Gertrude didn’t want anyone fussing over her when she died. In keeping with her wishes, a small entombment service was scheduled for 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the New Era Cemetery, 4628 Redwood Rd., New Era, Mich. Following the time at the cemetery, the family was scheduled to greet guests at the New Era Reformed Church over cake and coffee.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is handling arrangements.