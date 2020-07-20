Gilbert L. Revilla
Shelby
Gilbert L. Revilla, 65, of Shelby, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born Aug. 9, 1954 in Alice, Texas to Antonio Lerma Revilla and Olga Munoz Revilla.
Gilbert is survived by his daughters, Diana Fleser (and husband, Ashley Fleser) and Holly Revilla (and Joseph Perysian); grandchildren, Addison Pranger, Gavin Vasquez and Brady Vasquez; his brother, Mario Revilla; and his sisters, Delia (Juan) Salazar, Yolanda (Manuel) Avila, Odelia (Filo) Ramirez, Belinda (Moses) Trejo, and Rosalinda (Roberto) Martinez. Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Manuel, Rolando, Antonio, Jr. “Tony” and Albert.
Gilbert came to Shelby with his family in 1967 from Texas. He graduated from Shelby High School in 1974. He was well known for maintaining his Chevy vehicles over the years. In his later years, he very much enjoyed riding around in his blue Chevy truck with his dog Bernie.
Gilbert loved music and was an accomplished musician in his younger days. He was a landscaper and very much enjoyed helping neighbors and friends maintain their lawns.
Services for Gilbert will be at a later date after COVID restrictions are lifted. Please consider the Ladder Community Center, 67 N. State St., Shelby, MI 49455 as a memorial. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.