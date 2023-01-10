Gladys Pearl Lambrix
Formerly of Shelby
Mrs. Gladys Pearl Lambrix, 92, formerly of Shelby, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. She was born Dec. 6, 1930 in Shelby, the daughter of Gerrit and Hatty (Kamstra) TenBrink.
Gladys was a homemaker who loved cooking and knitting. She was also involved in various church activities through the years. Gladys enjoyed playing the organ at church once in awhile and loved singing with her sister.
Gladys is survived by her son, Marc (Marcia) Lambix; three grandchildren, Timothy (Amanda) Lambrix, Lauren (Melvin) McMinnn and Calvin Lambrix; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Royal Lambrix in 2016; son, Brice J. Lambrix in 2021; granddaughter, Kathleen Lambrix in 2021; sister, Lavina (Max) Sparrow and a brother, Ernst (Gloria) TenBrink; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, George and Norma Lambrix.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Friday, Jan.13, 2023 at the Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby, with a short memorial service at 1 p.m.
The Harris Funeral Home in Shelby is in charge of arrangements.