Gloria J. Glover
Grand Rapids
Gloria J. Glover, 66, of Grand Rapids, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. She was born Oct. 23, 1954 in Shelby to Ernest and Pauline (Bosse) Glover. Gloria graduated from Shelby High School with the Class of 1973.
She had been employed at Lakeshore Community Hospital and Oceana Hospital as a medical transcriptionist before moving to Grand Rapids 23 years ago. Gloria was employed at Butterworth Hospital and later at St. Marys Hospital in Grand Rapids.
She is survived by her daughter, Kasey Hall; her grandchildren, Hailey and Aiden; her siblings, Deb (Mike) Bowler, Diane Glover, Chuck Glover and Marc Glover; special uncle and aunt, Bill and Marilyn Glover; nieces, nephews and cousins. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be Saturday, Sept. 4, 11 a.m. at the Ladder Community Center, 67 N. State St., Shelby. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.