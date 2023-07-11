Grace Eileen Gray
Hart
Grace Eileen Gray, 83, of Hart, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023. She was born Feb. 10, 1940 in Howard City, the daughter of Vertal and Bertha (Johnson) Ream.
Grace is survived by her children, Daniel Gray, James (Alisha) Gray, Carol (Richard) Dulinsky; grandchildren, Caleb (Natasha) Dulinsky, Seth Dulinsky, Cayden Gray, Kevon Gray; brothers, Laurence Ream, Donald Ream, Ronald Ream; sisters, Freda Shirer and Alice Crispin; and great grandchild Baby Dulinsky.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Vertal and Bertha Ream; husband, Robert “Bob” Gray; and her grandson, Ethan Gray.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Shelby Wesleyan Church, 54 N. State St. Shelby, MI, 49455, with Pastor Todd Deuling officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services, Monday, July 17, 2023, at the church. Interment will follow in South Hart (Star Hill) Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Shelby Wesleyan Church, the family, or the Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart MI 49420.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangements. www.harrisfhome.com