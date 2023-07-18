Gregory A. Schihl
Gregory A. Schihl passed away July 12, 2023. He was born March 7, 1952 to Jake and Marlene Schihl. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Schihl; children, Megan and Luke and grandchildren Ameila, Maddy, Baily and Jake; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Gary Burrington; very special nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Margaret Marlene Schihl. Services will be Saturday, July 22, 2023 at at 11 a.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery Section C16 Grave 4 with Pastor Tim Cummins officiating. A luncheon will be follow at the Shelby Congregational Church, 51 E. Third St., Shelby.