Gregory Dale McDonald
Oscoda
Gregory Dale McDonald, 63, of Oscoda, Michigan, formerly a resident of Hart, Michigan, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023.
He was born the son of Floyd and Patricia (Marsh) Aug. 14, 1959 in Shelby, Michigan. After high school, Greg attended Lake Superior State University and earned his bachelor’s degree. He worked many years with a parks and recreation department. Greg absolutely loved the great outdoors, most notably enjoying fishing and hunting. He will be remembered for his strong faith in God and importance of his family. Greg unselfishly gave countless hours as a strong support system and counselor to many who struggled with personal battles in their lives.
Greg will be forever cherished by his family and friends who knew and loved him. Surviving are his two children, Amber Lynn McDonald and David Allan McDonald; his parents, Patricia Lou (Marsh) McDonald and Floyd Dale McDonald; two brothers, Richard Wayne (Joy) McDonald and Robert Allan (Hollie) McDonald; sister, Gail Louis (Jim) Schulte; and five beloved grandchildren, November, Eden, Connor, Jaxin, Lucey.
Cremation has taken place and his family will celebrate his life during a memorial service Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 1-4 p.m. at the VFW hall in Oscoda. Those wishing to express their condolences through a memorial donation are encouraged to consider a gift to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylad Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306. An online guest registry is available to leave a message of love and support for Greg’s family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.