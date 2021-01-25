Gregory Edward Wise
Fremont
Gregory Edward Wise, 75 of Fremont, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at his home. He was born Dec. 12, 1945 in Detroit, Mich., attended Sacred Heart High School, and two years at Loyola University. He then enlisted in the Marine Corps and served as a lieutenant in the Vietnam War as an Air Observer. Returning, he went on to graduate from Wayne State University, majoring in biology & chemistry.
Greg then moved to Columbus, Ohio as a drug representative for Burroughs-Wellcome, then to Cheboygan, Mich. to manage the wastewater treatment plant, then to Saudi Arabia for six months doing the same. Greg moved to White Cloud to manage the plant there, and in 1988 he began working as a sanitarian for what is now District 10 Health Department, retiring from the Hart office in 2010.
His parents, Delores & Raymond Wise, preceded him in death. He married the former Gail Wolters in 1989, and she survives him along with the “love of his life” Phoebe. Greg is also survived by his sister-in-law, Patricia DeKryger and her children, Peter (Kara) DeKryger, Diana Snoeyer, Tricia (Garen) Evans and their children.
Cremation has taken place, and there will be no funeral or visitation. A memorial celebration may be planned for later. Suggested Memorials: Wounded Warrior Project, or Operation Smile. You can sign the online guest book at www.kroeze-wolffis.com. Arrangements are by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Inc. of Fremont.