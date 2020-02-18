Harry Francis Waller, Jr.
Pentwater
Harry Francis Waller, Jr., 84, of Pentwater, was called to his eternal home in Heaven Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. He was born July 2, 1935, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Harry Francis Waller Sr. and Retta A. Cannon.
Harry married Mary Josephine Tijan in 1958, and they raised two children, Bradley John and Cathy Elizabeth. They were married for 42 years. After the loss of his wife Mary, Harry later married Mary Beth Waller, and they shared the last 17 years together.
Harry enjoyed gardening, woodworking, community service, drawing, watching old movies and musicals, and most of all antiquing (with a fondness for clocks). He was passionate about studying God’s word, tutoring students in math and science and offering his helping hand when needed. Harry was a sweet, gentle and wonderful man who was a thoughtful listener.
Harry is survived by: his wife, Mary Beth; two children, Bradley (Jacque) and Cathy; his sisters, Joanne, Mary Lou (Mike) and Susan (Earl); grandchildren, Kyle (Lindsay), Emily, Grace, Ilana and Mara; Mary Beth’s children, Kelly, Kerry and Jim; grandchildren, Ryan, Mary and Cooper; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Retta; wife, Mary; brother, David (Carol); and brother-in-law, Robert Sellers.
A Celebration of Life will be from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Days Inn Hotel in Pentwater, 7576 S. Pere Marquette Hwy., Pentwater, MI 49449 with Dr. Daniel Woodhead officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Amazing Grace Organization. AGO is a non-profit that provides personalized care packages to those battling cancer with a focus on bringing joy, strength and encouraging hope. AGO’s founder is Harry’s granddaughter Grace Waller, a 10-year cancer survivor herself. To make on-line donations, go to www.amazinggracenfb.org or checks may be mailed to: Amazing Grace Organization, 85 Tygert Lane, Dekalb, Ill. 60115
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.