Harry P. Kokx
Hart
Harry P. Kokx, 91, of Hart, passed away Monday, Feb. 8 2021 at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility. He was born Feb. 6, 1930 to Stephen and Elizabeth (Birkman) Kokx. He married Janet (Musil) Aug. 6, 1955. She preceded him in death in 1997.
Harry operated a service garage with his father-in-law, John Musil in Osceola County before moving back to this area to Weare Township and operated Weare Supply and Service. It was a family venture with his wife, his Uncle Frank Birkman and sons, Jack and David. He retired in 1998. Harry attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Weare. He enjoyed woodworking and working on old engines and was a member of the old engine club and the Knights of Columbus. Most of all, he loved being with his grandkids and great-grandkids.
He is survived by his children, Elizabeth (Daryl) Alvesteffer and Dave (Nora) Kokx; daughter-in-law, Becky Kokx; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Marsha Musil; and nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; his sons, John “Jack” Kokx and Robert “Robbie” Kokx; daughter-in-law, Wanda Kokx; sisters, Teresa Shafer, Cecelia Hock and Rita Robbins; and brothers, Richard and Nicolaus Kokx.
A graveside service will be in the spring on a date to be determined. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com.