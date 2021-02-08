Helen Marie Danhof
Rothbury
Helen Marie Danhof, 84, of Rothbury, passed away Feb. 4, 2021. Helen was a lifelong resident of Rothbury. Her parents, Louis and Emma Czarny owned the Rothbury Tavern, and Helen was born in the living quarters of the tavern July 27, 1936. She married Raymond “Spike” Danhof Aug. 7, 1954, and they made their home across the street from the tavern on Winston Road.
Helen worked in the X-ray department at Hackley Hospital for 10 years. She was proud to be Polish, and was a member of the Montague VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed taking trips to the casino and “working on her numbers” for the Michigan Daily 3 and 4. She also enjoyed baking pies and won many pie contests. She was known by many in the area for helping her daughter, Brenda at the Shelby Bakery. She was nicknamed “Helen Wheels” at the bakery.
She is survived by her daughters, Tina Hissong, Brenda Hobbs and Rita (Paul) Thull; her grandchildren, Erin (Brendan) Carr, Matthew Hissong, Kris (Pam) Veltman, Rachel (Jason) Meyers, Paul (Becca) Thull, Jr, and Amanda (Chris) Kroll; great-grandchildren, Kassidy, Colby, Levi and Wade; her sister, Veronica (Dennis) Flynn; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Spike; her son, Daniel; sisters, Nellie Bosse and Jenny Schiller; brothers, Lou and Ed Czarny; and parents, Louis and Emma.
Visitation is Monday, Feb. 15, 5-7 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. A graveside service will be Monday, April 26, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Rothbury. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com.