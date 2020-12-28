Helen Rose Hepworth Dougherty
Smithville, Tenn.
Helen Rose Hepworth Dougherty, 86 of Smithville, Tenn. and Mears, Mich., went home to be with her Lord Dec. 23, 2020. Helen was born in Pentwater, Mich. March 15, 1934. A memorial service was Sunday Dec. 27 at 11 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, Smithville, Tenn. In the late spring/early summer there will be another memorial service in the Hart/Pentwater area of Michigan for all the relatives, friends and neighbors who would like to reflect. Helen eagerly sang every Sunday at Faith Baptist Church of Smithville, Tenn. where her son, Al Mahan, is pastor. Her beautiful alto voice would harmonize to many of her favorite songs —- Wonderful Peace, In the Garden, Jesus Paid It All, What A Day That Will Be, etc. She loved and was so beloved by the church members and will be greatly missed.
At family gatherings, she could be found hosting a favorite family meal, around a piano singing hymns or at a table playing a game (beating everyone). While in Michigan, she would minister every Saturday at the Oceana Medical Care Facility, singing for the many hurting folks that needed a heavenly voice of encouragement. While in Tennessee, she would sing every month with the folks of Faith Baptist Church ministering to the folks at NHC. She loved to go for rides, especially beholding the beauty of the lakes and mountains of Tennessee.
Helen worked diligently in factories all her life, providing for her five children. She is survived by one sister, Katherine Belk, of Belmont, Mich., five children, Sharon (Maurice) Rees of Corbin Ky., Al Mahan (Denise) of Smithville, Tenn., Teresa Richards of Sand Lake, Mich., Carolyn Root of Smithville, Tenn., Kim (Lee) Lleonart of Sparta, Mich.; 12 grandchildren, Matt Richards, Steve Root, Rachel Mahan, Jon Mahan, Jessica Root, David Richards, Alisha Summers, Christina Latture, Michelle Kamp, Matthew Rees, Maurice (Gene) Rees, Jr. and Phil Roo; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and over 700 nieces and nephews some being great, great great, great great great, etc — leaving behind a heritage of salvation in Jesus Christ.
She has gone to be with the Lord at the glad reunion with her husband, Vern Dougherty (2011); two grandchildren, Lalayna Rees (Dec. 4, 2020), Sharolyn Rees (1975), one great-grandchild, Brookelyn Brazelton (2012); father and mother, William (1977) and Rosie (1963) Hepworth; eight brothers and seven sisters who have gone on before, Paul Hepworth (2000), Ruth Seaver (2001), Mildred Grant (1943), Franklin Hepworth (2008), great-grandfather of the renowned McCaughey Septuplets of Iowa, Bertha Smith (2001), Floyd Hepworth (1994), Dorothy Ramsvig (2006), Arnold Hepworth (1925), Donald Hepworth (2007), Denzil Hepworth (2015), Jesse Hepworth (2012), Marvin Hepworth (1992), Thomas Hepworth (1937), Jewel Brower (2016) and Wilma VanHaitsma (2013).