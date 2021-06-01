Helen ‘Tous’ (Rumsey) Smith
Hesperia
Helen “Tous” (Rumsey) Smith, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Hesperia May 24, 2021 after a long illness. Tous was born Feb. 8, 1931 in Fremont to Charles and Ethel (Rossiter) Rumsey, and she was the last survivor of the nine siblings. She lived in Hesperia her entire life. For many years Tous gladly shared her amazing musical talent in Hesperia and surrounding communities. She played piano and sang professionally with many jazz and dance bands throughout West Michigan. She volunteered to use her piano skills to accompany countless students from the Hesperia schools for several years as they performed locally and at musical events in nearby communities. Tous also played piano for many years at the Hesperia Presbyterian Church as well as for 37 years at the Newaygo County Care Facility. She was a frequent volunteer as a teacher’s aide at the Hesperia Elementary School. In addition to all of these wonderful achievements, she had a feistiness and great sense of humor. We will all miss her. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Harold Smith; three children, Larry Smith (Risa Sacks) living in Massachusetts, Janice Smith (Eldon Engel) of Hesperia and Timothy Smith of Fremont. Her surviving family also includes four loving grandchildren, Ryan (Manda) Smith, Elizabeth (Greg) Durr, Kevin (Katie) Smith and Carrie Smith (Michael) Kolehouse; eight great-grandchildren as well as a very special niece, Karen (Randy) Hren. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Hesperia Presbyterian Church with Pastor Dan Anderson officiating. A luncheon and time to visit with the family will immediately follow the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to Hesperia Presbyterian Church, or to the Fremont Area Community Foundation for the Harold & Tous Smith Fund (for Hesperia Elementary School grants. Please make checks payable to the Fremont Area Community Foundation. You can sign the online guest book at www.kroeze-wolffis.com. Arrangements by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Inc., Fremont.