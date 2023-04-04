Herman Lee Scripter
Herman Lee Scripter, 53, passed away April 1, 2023. He was born to Manuel and Helen (Battice) Scripter, Nov. 24, 1969 in Flint.
Herman attended Swartz Creek Schools. He was a welder by trade and a member of Little River Band of Ottawa Indians. Herman loved to donate to charities dear to his heart. He loved animals, and he especially loved his dog, Colby Cheese, whom he spoiled tremendously. Herman was a lover of nature and prioritized recycling to preserve Mother Earth.
Herman loved his family; he was the fire keeper at family reunions and loved playing corn hole. He had a big heart and would take the shirt off his back for anyone if they had asked. Herman was a deep thinker and sometimes had an odd sense of humor.
Herman is survived by his dog, Colby Cheese; his mother, Helen Scripter; sisters, Majel (Steve) Parker, Muriel (Ted) Illes and Marjorie (Cindy) Scripter; brothers, Harry Scripter and Harlan (Jack) Scripter; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Herman was preceded in death by his nephew, Mitchell Scripter; and his father, Manuel Scripter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oceana County Animal Shelter, 2185 W. Baseline Rd., Shelby, Mich. 49455.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 8, at Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart. Visitation will be Saturday two hours prior to services at the funeral home. A luncheon will immediately follow services at the funeral home.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.Beaconfh.com