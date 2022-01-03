Hillary Marie (Robinson) Pickford
Lake City
Hillary Marie (Robinson) Pickford, 42, of Lake City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at home with her family and devoted dog, Sophie, by her side. Hillary fought a courageous battle with cancer.
Hillary was born Dec. 28, 1979 in Marquette, Mich. and grew up in Hart, Mich. She graduated from the Hart High School. She was employed as a Home Health Aide with Compassionate Care in the Traverse City area. Hillary enjoyed family time and cooking. She was an avid reader and dearly loved the numerous pets she cared for during her life.
Hillary was engaged to Jonathan Baker of Lake City, and he survives her along with two sons, Dakota and Dreydon Pickford of Lake City. She is also survived by her mother, Jackie Harold; three brothers, Shawn, Rick and Mike; and a sister, Sherry.
Those we love don’t go away, they fly beside us every day.
Hillary was preceded in death by her Grandpa and Grandma Crothers; and her father, Richard Robinson.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be in the summer.
Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family. Words of comfort and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.