Mr. Howard Edward Knapp, 91, of Hart, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born Aug. 19, 1931 in Hart, the son of Edward and Mary (Schaner) Knapp.
Howard was born and raised in Hart on his family farm where he had helped with farming until he was 21 years old. Howard then moved to Muskegon looking for other opportunities. He had begun working at the Muskegon Papermill and continued to work there until his retirement.
Howard married his love, Janice (Griggs) Knapp July 11, 1953. They had met in Hart where they were both raised. Both were graduates of Hart High School. Howard and Janice had four children, Glenn, Martin, Janell and Denalda. They lived in Muskegon where they raised their children until Howard’s retirement. They then moved back to the family farm to live out their retirement.
Howard had a love for hunting and fishing, He also loved the casino and traveling. Howard and Janice traveled to Arizona and Texas. They finally made Texas their winter home for years until they were unable to travel.
Howard was a hard-working family man. He prided himself in providing for his family. He was always working or finding something to fix to keep busy. Howard was a prankster. He tried to always get the best of everyone. He was known for his humor, for his jokes, his devilish laugh and always playing tricks on you. He will be greatly missed by many friends and family.
Howard is survived by his children, Glenn Knapp, Janell Swanson; son-in-law, William Thompson, Jr; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Howard was preceded in death by loving wife, Janice (Griggs) Knapp; parents, Edward and Mary Knapp; daughter, Denalda Thompson; son, Martin Knapp; son-in-law, Robert (Bob) Swanson; and great-great grandson, Charles (CJ) McCullough, Jr.
Funeral services will be at 1 pm, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Harris Funeral Home, 267 N . Michigan Ave., Shelby Michigan 49455. Visitation will be 12-1 p.m. Dec.1, 2022 at the Harris Funeral Home. A luncheon will be provided following services, at Hart Wesleyan Church, 3757 W. Polk Rd, Hart, MI 49420.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangements.