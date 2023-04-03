By N.B. Sawyer
Contributing Writer
Mack Mickey Finn always wanted to retire early.
It wasn’t that he didn’t like working. It was that there were lots of things he’d rather be doing, like trout fishing. There were just three important things in Mack’s life: his family, his alma mater and trout fishing.
He scrimped, saved, invested wisely and inherited enough money to retire early.
Mack wanted to donate his body to Wayne State for medical research, but when the school discovered what year he was born, they suggested a nice urn.
I just found some pictures of Mack and others. Some of the people in the photos couldn’t be named. Faded photos, big changes in circumference, make the angler hard to identify. If you are finding some of those old pictures whilst digging out your gear, write the names on them. If you take some new pictures write the name, place and date on them.
Some fashionable men these days wear beards. Some don’t. So just because that guy has a full head of hair doesn’t mean he was young when the lens snapped. Depended on whether he wears a scalp lock or a beard lock, if there is such a thing.