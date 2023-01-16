Berryville, Ark.
Ida May Thaler of Berryville, Ark., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at her home in Berryville, Ark. at the age of 85. Ida was born in Hart, Mich. Sept. 4, 1937 to Frank and Nelly (Blodgett) Clark.
Ida had a great love of her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Ida married Dave Thaler Aug. 12, 1972, who preceded her in death. She is also preceded by her son, William; sisters, Lucile, Bee, Louise; brothers, George and Roma (Rome-e).
She is survived by her daughter, Echo; granddaughters, Krystle and Vesta; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Harold and Jerry; all who loved her dearly and will miss her greatly.
Memorial services will be at a later date.