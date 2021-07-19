Ivan Norris
Hesperia
Mr. Ivan L. Norris, 95, of Hesperia, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday morning, July 18, 2021. He was born March 19, 1926 in Denver Township, Mich. to Russell B. And Alta V. (Richardson) Norris. Ivan attended Daly School and later graduated from Hesperia High School in 1943. He went to the Daly Sunday School Ministry. He had been a member of Hesperia Baptist Church, and he had attended Aetna Calvary Church. Ivan was a lifelong dairy farmer. He was a member of Farm Bureau, and the N&O Friendship Farm Bureau Group. Ivan had also been a member of the Hesperia Fire Board Authority, and he had served on the Hesperia Community Schools Board where he had also been the president. Ivan loved the Lord, his faith never waivered, and he always depended on the Lord. On June 7, 1947, he married Mary Ellen Near, and she preceded him in death Nov. 24, 2014. He was also preceded in death by two daughters-in-law, Sharon & Connie Norris; by his brother and his wife , Duane “Red” and Phyllis Norris; and by his sister and her husband, Barbara & Arthur Elmquest. Ivan is survived by four children, Carol (Bob) Brinks of Greenville, Mich., Gary (Laurie) Norris of Hesperia, Karl Norris of Fremont and Larry (Linda) Norris of Columbus, Ohio; 15 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 at Aetna Calvary Church with Pastor Ron Workman officiating. Interment in East Hesperia Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. Suggested Memorial: Fountain View Retirement Village of Fremont.