Jack Henry Laisure
Hesperia
On Nov. 14, 2021, Jack Henry Laisure of Hesperia, Mich. left this world to join his loved ones and his Savior. Jack was the third child of seven, born to Ora and Ruth Laisure, Jan. 5, 1928. Jack lived in Grand Rapids, Fremont and Hesperia.
Jack was in the Army as a paratrooper in World War II at Fort Bragg. He worked for Bud Gilliland at the gas station in Fremont. He became one of the first truck drivers for Gilliland Transport Company until his brain aneurysm in the 70s. Jack’s hobby then became CB radios. He loved to talk about his truck driving and military days.
In 1954, Jack married Patricia Ann Jackson. Together they raised four boys — Leonard, Steve, Danny and James in Hesperia. He was a Boy Scout leader, liked to hunt, camp, and loved the U.P. Jack volunteered at the American Legion.
After 46 years of marriage, Pat passed away. Jack was fortunate enough to find another special friend, Joyce Bayle. They liked to travel together and visit family. She passed away in September 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; his parents, Ruth and Ora Laisure; siblings — Gladys (Larry) Dykman, Ora (Ellen) Laisure, Grace Laisure; and daughter, Diane (Don) Zettle,
Jack is survived by three sisters, Joyce (Jay) Rottman, Dorothy (Jim) Murphy and Donna (Don) Eaton. He is also survived by his children, Linda Bills, Jerry (Paulette), Leonard, Steve (Terri), Danny and James (Susan). His grandchildren are Lonnie Bills, Jr., Tracy (Brent) St. Pierre, Jamie Laisure, Katie (Michael) Herman, Melissa Zettle, Stephanie Laisure, Todd (Emily) Laisure, Eric Laisure, Jaclynn Laisure, Joseph (Sherri) Laisure, and Sara Laisure; also many great grandchildren.
A memorial gathering -ill take place at Shelby Congregational Church, 51 E. Third St., Shelby, Mich. Tuesday, Nov. 23 with visitation at 11 a.m., a service at noon and luncheon to follow.