Jack Mustard, 91, of Crystal Valley, Michigan passed away peacefully in his sleep July 1, 2023. Jack was a loving husband to his wife, Julie. Together they raised four children of whom Jack was very proud. He leaves behind Julie, his lovely wife of 71 years, his daughter, Kay Feole (Rich), daughter, Cheryl Susan (Will), and son, Dan Mustard (Linda). Jack had many people he admired, but none more than his brother, Bill Mustard (Kathy), who survives. Jack was the kind of grandpa who left a memorable impression. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren and their families, John Mustard (Starla), Tara Slayton (Jeff), Becca Stewart (Jason), Denae Scheidler (Wade), Nathaniel Susan (Sandie), Kristen Auchenbach (Zach), Kaycie Susan, Dean Feole (Jessica), Evan Mustard and Sean Mustard. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Edgle Mustard, his son,Tim Mustard, and his sister, Patricia Durrant.
Jack served as a mentor to many, including his several nieces and nephews. Jack became the American Dad to a Swedish exchange student, Anders Bjorck. Their connection remained steady through the years, which included a 50th wedding anniversary trip to Sweden in 2002. Jack, a devoted Christian, witnessed to many through a variety of services to the Lord. He led many Bible studies, shared his testimony at Lay Witness Missions, and renewed and refreshed his spiritual life by attending church and retreats. Jack was a friend to all whom he met. One could find him deep in conversation with most anyone, often with a toothpick in his mouth. Jack will be remembered fondly for his quips, quick wit and his endless stories. He often recalled tales from high school, his years as an x-ray technician, his many years working at Settler and Duncan and a good number of years in different sales capacities. Jack also devoted 56 years of his life to serving his township on the Crystal Valley Fire Department. Nearly half of those years were leading the department as the fire chief.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. For those wishing to honor Jack’s life, please consider making a donation to Oaklawn Hospice, 13444 Preston Drive, Marshall MI 49068, https://oaklawnhospital.org/donate/ or Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420, https://crystalvalleycarefund.org/index.php/donation/ . Also, please visit https://www.kempffuneralhome.com to view the online obituary, sign the guest book, and leave messages for the family.
Jack’s life on earth may have ended, but his stories live on.
