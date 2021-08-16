James Arnold ‘Jim’ Frees
Rothbury
James Arnold “Jim” Frees, 85, of Rothbury, passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at his home. He was born Oct. 28, 1935, the son of Emit and Verna (Baxter) Frees.
Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved animals and spending time with his family.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Rosa Frees; children, Rocky (Janice) Frees, Kathy Frees and Alan (Robin) Frees; grandchildren, James Frees, LeeAnn (Matt) Augustin, Anthony Frees, and April (Joshua) Wungnema; great-grandchildren, Madelyn Frees, Owen Frees, Wesley Augustin, Chase Augustin, Noah Augustin and Cody Wungnema; and brother, Everett (Ruth) Frees.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Rosie Frees.
Funeral services were at noon, Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby, with Pastor Mark Baker officiating. Visitation was Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Interment in Ferry Township South Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America, www.dementiasociety.org, or to the Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinson.org.
The Harris Funeral Home in Shelby is handling arrangements.