James Carl Varenhorst
Grand Rapids
James Carl Varenhorst, P.G.E.R., 91, of Grand Rapids, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Ludington Woods Assisted Living. He was born Jan. 21, 1932 in Hart, the son of John and Alida (Hengveld) Varenhorst.
James served in the US Army from 1952-1954 and was a member of the American Legion.
James worked as a baker, as well as owning his own restaurant for several years.
He became involved in the Ludington Elks Lodge, where he went through all of the chairs at the local level and then on to the state level. James and his wife, Mary, moved to Illinois for James to take the position of Head of the Elks National Foundation. He later became grand secretary for the National Elks, and from 1999-2000, he served as the Grand Exalted Ruler of the Elks National Organization.
James was a member of the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit in Grand Rapids, the Knights of Columbus and the Elks Lodge.
James is survived by his daughters, Theresa Garland and Diane (Jerry) Shangle; his sons, Thomas (Eve) Varenhorst and James (Jamie) Varenhorst II; his son-in-law, Steven Ohman; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren with one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
On Dec. 29, 1956, James married Mary Nell Rath who preceded him in death Oct. 29, 2013. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Anne Ohman; his granddaughter, Kendra French; his son-in-law, Forest “Skip” Garland; his four older siblings, Agnes Varenhorst, John Varenhorst, Emma Field and Victor Varenhorst; and his great-nephew, Gerrett John Varenhorst.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish, 2230 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan, 49504. Interment will be in Hart Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church Friday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elks National Foundation, the Michigan Elks Association Major Project Commission, or a Veteran’s Charity of one’s choice.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.