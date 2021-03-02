James E. Johnson
Pentwater
James E. Johnson, 74, of Pentwater, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
Jim was born Oct. 8, 1946 in Ludington, the son of D. Kermit and Roselyn (Sneigowski) Johnson. He graduated from St. Simon’s High School in 1964, then attended Michigan State University. In 1967, Jim married the love of his life, Pamela Cobb.
Jim worked for the Ludington Daily News, Oceana’s Herald Journal and White Lake Beacon. He was a member of the Hart Rifle and Revolver Club, Fin and Feather Club of Mason County and the Ludington Boat Club. He loved the outdoors. When he wasn’t at the cabin in Luther, he could often be found hunting, fishing, camping or building.
Jim is survived by his wife, Pamela Johnson; children, Brad (Lynn) Johnson, Jason (Sarah) Johnson and Brenda (Marty) Beck; grandchildren, Braden and Peyton Johnson and Sydney and Alexis Beck; brother-in-law, John Cobb; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Don (Rita) Johnson; sister, Barb Barney; and sister-in-law, Lori Kryzmicki.
Services will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or American Lung Association.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Jim at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.