James ‘Jim’ Albert Carlson
Pentwater
James “Jim” Albert Carlson, 82, of Pentwater, passed away peacefully at home April 19, 2020. Jim was born April 24, 1937 in Chicago, Ill, the son of Ernest and Catherine (Suttie) Carlson.
At Jim’s side at his passing was: his wife of 58 years, Ann Carlson; his daughter, Susan Carlson of Traverse City; and his son, John Carlson of Hart. Jim is also survived by his granddaughter, Rachel Burns of Glenview, Ill.; his brother, William Carlson of Stevens Point, Wis.; and his sister, Marjorie Carlson of Northbrook, Ill.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and granddaughter, Sarah Burns of Glenview, Ill.
Jim was a graduate of South Shore High School, the Illinois Institute of Technology and The University of Chicago, receiving his MBA. After serving proudly for three years as an officer in the United States Air Force, Jim returned to Chicago and embarked on a 36-year career in banking, working for several financial institutions, including American National Bank, First National Bank of Skokie — as President, US Ameribancs, NBD and First Chicago Bank. Jim also served on the boards of many charitable and community-service oriented organizations, including as president of The Rotary Club of Skokie, Ill.
Jim enjoyed golfing, fishing, bird hunting, boating, reading, walking his dog and completing projects around the home. He was a wonderful husband and father and will be missed dearly by his family.
Private interment will be in Pentwater Township Cemetery with Pastor John Hansen officiating.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.