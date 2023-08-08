James ‘Jim’ Coleman Tanner
Formerly of Shelby
James “Jim” Coleman Tanner, 98, formerly of Shelby, passed away Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. He was born May 31, 1925 in Hornbeak Tennessee, the son of Ernest and Daughty (Colman) Tanner.
The Tanner family moved to Michigan in 1939, where Jim met Clara Samuels, whom he married in June 1943. Jim joined the US Army in December 1943 and served in the Pacific Theatre. Jim bought out Ossman Plumbing and Heating in June 1950. During his 40 years of ownership the name was changed to Tanner Plumbing and Heating, with locations in Shelby and Hart. Jim and Clara loved traveling in their RV.
Jim has been a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church since 1943, holding the office of chairman and elder. He is a past president of the Shelby Chamber of Commerce, Shelby Optimist Club, Shelby Development and Planning Commission, and the Shelby Development Corporation. Jim served as a volunteer on the Shelby Fire Department, was on the Shelby Village Council, served on the Lakeshore Hospital Board, was area scout commander for 25 years, was on the board of directors of Shelby State Bank for 20 years, serving as chairman for a time.
Jim is survived by his sons, Wayne (Andree) Tanner, Paul Tanner and Mark (Linda) Tanner; six grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Daughty; Clara, his wife of 56 years; second wife, Jean; brother, Jack Tanner; sisters, Rebecca Stoner and Betty VanHeck.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug.10, 2023, at St. Stephens Lutheran Church, 7410 W. Johnson Rd., Shelby, Michigan 49455, with Rev. John Brooks officiating. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby, Michigan 49455, and one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice, 1050 W. Western Ave., Suite 400, Muskegon, Michigan 49441 or St. Stephens Lutheran Church.
Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangements.