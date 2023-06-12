James “Jim” Henry Hodges, 88, passed away after a brief battle with cancer. He passed away peacefully at home with family. Jim was born Aug. 5, 1934 in Elbridge Township to Carol Bruce Hodges and Nina Blanche Reinhart.
Jim graduated from Hart High School in 1953. In May of 1955, he married Doris Lorraine Coon from Pentwater. Together they had three children. In 1976, he married Donna Jean Bonstell, bringing five step-children into the fold. Jim worked construction with his father before working at Buick, Continental Motors, Norge and then forming Hodges Construction. In his earlier years, he enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, his house boat and spending time with the Gould City “Gang.” He was a charter member as well as past president and lifetime member of the Oceana Eagles Club where he enjoyed afternoons in his later years.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Kim (Jerry Campbell) Koster; his son, Greg (Marie) Hodges; stepchildren, Brian (Deb Blondeel) Bonstell, Ken (Patty Claypool) Bonstell, Lisa Dennis and Mike (Tracy) Bonstell; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna Jean Hodges; half-brothers, Paul and Robert Johnson; sisters, Jean Stefan and Eloise Thaler; stepdaughter, Pam Bonstell; and daughter, Cynthia Rowe.
In accordance with Jim’s wishes, he has donated his body to Wayne State University for medical research.
A Celebration of Life and luncheon will be from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the Oceana Eagles, 4535 N. Oceana Dr. Hart, Michigan, 49420. The family would love for you to stop by, share memories and honor Jim’s life with them.
Beacon Cremation Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.