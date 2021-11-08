James ‘Jim’ P. Graham
Shelby
James “Jim” P. Graham, 79, of Shelby, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Jim was born Dec. 6, 1941 in Albert Lea, Minn. to Edwin and Edith (Sisco) Graham.
He lived in Minnesota until the age of 12 when the family moved to Whitehall. Jim married Barbara (Luther) Sept. 16, 1960. He served in the United States Air Force stateside and in Okinawa from 1960 to 1964. He lived in Whitehall for two years after his military service and settled in Ferry Township where he and Barb have lived for 52 years.
Jim was employed by Dresser Industries as a welder before his retirement. He enjoyed woodworking and was a member of Mears United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his son, Chris (Arlene) Graham; grandchildren, Jordan Graham and Connor Graham; sister-in-law, Pat Gilkeson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Felecia Trevino; sisters, Joann “Tilly” Graham, Sharon Graham and Patricia Johnson; and brother, Tom Graham.
Visitation is Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. at Mears United Methodist Church. Memorials to Mears United Methodist, P.O. Box 100, Mears, MI 49436 are appreciated. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home in Shelby.