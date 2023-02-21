James ‘Jim’ William Hughes
Hart
James “Jim” William Hughes, 83, of Hart, Mich., formerly of Rothbury, passed away at the Oceana County Medical Care, Feb. 17, 2023. Jim was born to James and Bessie (Johnstone) Hughes, in Bath, Mich., Oct. 31, 1940.
Jim was a graduate of Shelby Public Schools, and he served his country in the United States Air Force from 1958-1962. He was also in the National Guard and the merchant marines. Jim attended Lansing Community College, Muskegon Community College and Heavy Equipment School. His greatest accomplishment was serving his community by being the Otto Township supervisor from 1980-2003.
Jim was also on several boards within Oceana County, with the Veterans Board being the last one. Jim belonged to the Eagles; Masonic Lodge; American Legion; and was a life time member of the VFW Post 3256 Montague, Mich. If Jim wasn’t spending his time advising the people of his community, you could find him in nature, hunting or farming.
Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Melodie; his children, Jimmy, and Bill; sisters, MaryAnn Tickle and Carol Keck; brother, Mike (Alice) Hughes; five grandsons, two granddaughter’s, nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Bessie Hughes; sister, Patricia Todd; son, Matthew A. Saunders; and father and mother-in-law Frederick and Virginia Groat; brothers-in-law, Frederick Groat and Joseph Tickle; and nephew, Joey Tickle.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crystal Valley Care Fund, PO Box 451, Hart MI 49420.
Graveside services will be in May, at the Otto Township Cemetery, 2801 E. Garfield Rd., Hesperia.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.