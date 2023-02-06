James Ralph Rininger
Hart
James Ralph Rininger, 80, of Hart, passed away Jan. 31, 2023 from a massive stroke. He was born Sept. 17, 1942 in Douglas, Mich., the son of Ralph and Mary (Bolton) Rininger.
Jim married the love of his life, Sandra Smith, Oct. 21, 1961. They spent 61 happy years together.
Jim was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 324 for 55 years. He operated heavy equipment for 25 years, then became a mechanic for heavy equipment, and retired at the age of 55. He then tried his hand at selling used cars. Jim then became manager/secretary of the Oceana Eagles 3167 where he was a lifetime member. He held the position for 19 years, retiring in 2017. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing with friends, rebuilding a plane and three boats.
Jim and Sandi loved riding their Harley Davidson motorcycle. They put a lot of miles on their bike, covering every state except for Hawaii and Alaska. He was a member of the Fremont Harley Owners group and a member of the American Legion in Hesperia.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Rininger; his son, Rodney; daughter, Rhonda; grandchildren, Holly Thomas (JR), Elizabeth Kempker and Cody Rininger (Autumn); great- grandchildren, Nevaeh, Malakai, Janiyah, and Jr. Thomas, Devyn Kempker, Emily and Braelynn Sheafor, Lilah and Violet and Natalie Rininger; brothers, Charles (Diane) Rininger and Ray (Jane) Rininger of California.
James was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws; and sister, Tiney.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart.
Visitation was Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. A luncheon at the Oceana Eagles, Oceana Drive, Hart, followed services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 457, Hart, MI 49420.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.