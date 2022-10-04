Janice Marie Sobers, 84, of Shelby, went peacefully into the arms of the Lord in the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon Mich. She was born to Clyde and Lillian (Campbell) Sobers Aug. 25, 1938, in Shelby Mich., where she lived her entire life.
Janice was the secretary of the Shelby United Methodist Church for 55 years, semi-retiring in 2013. The church was a huge part of her life from an early age. She worked part-time for a while for the Oceana County Council on Aging. Janice was a very active member of the community and made friends with everyone she met. She enjoyed spending time with her best friend, Zella McKenzie, at The Ladder in downtown Shelby, Mich. To know Janice was to know a truly strong and loving soul.
Janice is survived by her sister-in-law, Nita Sobers; niece, Dawn (Bill) Furman; great niece, Tonia Eschman; great nephew, Sean Sobers; great-great niece, Lillian Eschman; great-great nephew, Tommy Cobb; and many cousins.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde & Lillian; brothers, Richard (Dick) Marschido and Floyd D. Sobers; nephew, Duane Sobers; and great nephew, Ricky L Eschman, Jr.
Funeral was at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at the Shelby United Methodist Church, 68 E. Third St., Shelby, Mich. with Pastor Beverly Williams officiating. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby and one hour prior to Friday’s service. Interment followed in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Shelby, Mich. A luncheon after the service was at the Shelby United Methodist Church.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangements.