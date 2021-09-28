Jay Edward Conklin
New Era
Jay Edward Conklin, 68, of New Era, passed away Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born Dec. 28, 1952, in Hart, the son of Herb and Ida Mae (McGahan) Conklin.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Robert (Jana) Conklin; daughter, Paula (Joe) Wilkinson; seven grandchildren, Jared, Jaymes, Jax, Jessica, Jason, Rodney and Desiree; sister, Delores Krise; five nieces; and seven nephews.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ray, Jim and Robert; sisters, Laura Mae, Marlene and Nola Jean; nephews, Darrin Krise and Terry Conklin; and his in-laws, James and Cleo (Whitaker) Kennedy.
Jay spent his youth in and around the Walkerville/Bitely area and loved working on the farm. Jay was a proud 30-year member of the Operating Engineers locals 324 and 302; he traveled to Alaska and worked the pipeline. Jay learned a lot while working in Alaska from his two older brothers, also operators. Jay retired from Erickson Crane and Rigging in 2002.
Jay was very dedicated to his community, serving on the Walkerville School Board for 30 years, the Walkerville Village Council for 20 years, was a Walkerville volunteer firefighter, served on the Oceana County Road Commission for six years, and on the Crystal Valley Care Fund for 10 years; two as president. Jay and his wife, Carol (Kennedy) Conklin, owned and operated many businesses throughout the years, where Jay could indulge in his other passion, talking. Jay could, and would strike up a conversation with anyone. New friends were only a “hello” away. He loved his weekly card games with many friends, was an avid hunter, and loved foraging for morels each year. In his later years, he enjoyed traveling and going on cruises with his wife and good friends, Chris and Larry LaBatt.
Jay was a great man with great ideas. He had a twinkle in his eye that some would call mischievous. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be missed wholeheartedly; not just by his family, but his community as well.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Walkerville Wesleyan Church, 144 S. 176th Ave., Walkerville. The family will receive friends Saturday, from 1 p.m. until time of services at the church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.