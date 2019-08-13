Jaysson “X” Martin, beloved son and brother, had a great sense of humor, loved bonfires and laughing and telling jokes (especially around his father and brother). Jaysson would be there to help you if he could. Life took many challenges for Jaysson, but he kept doing the best he could. He had a great heart and will be truly missed. Jaysson was employed at Century Forge in Muskegon.
Jaysson passed away unexpectedly in Muskegon, Mich. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. He was born in Lake County, Ill. July 24, 1985 as Jaysson Solomon Elijah Martin. He is survived by his parents, Wallace (Kathy) Martin of Shelby and Teresa (Andy) Hradsky of Muskegon; his siblings, Job Martin, Sarah Martin, Jared (Allie) Luurs and Amber Luurs; his daughter, Jayden Martin; niece, Kaylee; nephew, Tyler; grandparents, Dave and Cora Parritt and Robert and Lillian Kirk; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The service for Jaysson was Friday, Aug. 9, 11 a.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby with Pastor Rob Henderson officiating. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.