Jeanette Jo Andrews
Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Shelby
Jeanette Jo Andrews, 73, of Kansas City, Mo. and formerly of Shelby, Mich. passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. She was born April 27, 1948 in Shelby, Mich. to James and Mary Belle (Morse) Sanford.
Jeanette graduated from Shelby High School and earned a BS in Elementary Education from Central Michigan University. She spent her entire working career as a teacher.
Jeanette’s true passion was being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending as much time with her family as possible, especially her grandchildren. Some of her favorite activities with her grandchildren included playing Uno, making Christmas cookies and reading to them. She always remembered the important dates in her friends and family’s life and never forgot a birthday, anniversary or holiday. She loved sending handwritten notes and cards. She also enjoyed traveling, going to the beach and watching the sunset. In her later years, she and husband, Jim, lived in Ireland for a short period which she enjoyed. Jeanette was a member of Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church in Kansas City and was active in several women’s groups within the church and the community.
She married James W. Andrews Aug. 21, 1970 in Shelby. In addition to Jim, survivors include three children: Jonathan (Kerri) Andrews of Bowling Green, Ky., Joanna (Ruth Kloeppel) Palmer of Jefferson City, Mo. and Jeremy (Celine Nagel) Andrews of Weatherby Lake, Mo; two brothers, John Sanford of Pentwater, Mich. and Jim (Marcie) Sanford of Traverse City, Mich.; sister, Brenda (Steve) Houghton of Nokomis, Fla.; 11 grandchildren, Hannah, Lorna, Ella, Quinn, Cody, Molly, Maci, Elijah, Oliver, Beckham and Keira; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Karen Gowell; and sister-in-law, Mary Sanford.
A funeral service celebrating Jeanette’s life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church in Kansas City, Mo. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Graveside services and burial will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby, Mich. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church (7600 NW Barry Rd., KC, Mo. 64153) or to the Parkinson’s Foundation. The Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville, Mo. has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Memories of Jeanette and condolences may be shared at Meyersfuneralchapel.com.