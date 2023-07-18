Jeannette Marie Otto
Jeannette Marie Otto, 80, passed away peacefully, July 16, 2023. She was born June 30, 1943, in Muskegon, to Lawrence Parnell McGuire and Mary Helen (Spencer) McGuire.
Jeannette was a kind and caring woman, and a wonderful cook. She exemplified her love in many ways, first and foremost to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always thoughtful and supportive of her family and friends. Jeannette supported her husband for 26 years as he participated on the Whitehall Fire Department, retiring as a captain, she could not have been more proud.
Throughout her years, Jeannette earned a license in cosmetology and owned and operated her own business called the “Petite Boutique.” Jeannette enjoyed quilting, puzzles and camping with her grandchildren.
Jeannette is survived by her husband of 62 years, Darrel Otto; children, Gina (Phillip) Manthei, Carri (Daniel) Smolen and Jay Otto; grandchildren, Nicole Plichta, Lauren Kerkstra, Drake Otto, Laura Stewart, Ashley Smolen, Nathaniel Manthei, Jay Otto Jr., Spencer Smolen and Brooke Otto; and seven great-grandchildren.
Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Parnell McGuire and Mary Helen (Spencer) McGuire; and her son, Darren Parnell Otto.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennesse 38105. St. Jude’s requests that all donations be made by check or money order.
Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.