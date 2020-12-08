Jerry Ray Keeler
Shelby
Jerry Ray Keeler, 52, of Shelby, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Muskegon from Covid 19 following an illness of several weeks. Jerry was born June 15, 1968 in Shelby to Robert and Diane (Moschke) Keeler. Jerry touched many lives and enjoyed being out in the community, especially eating out.
He is survived by his parents, Robert and Diane; his brothers, Larry Joe (and fiance, Julie Payne) and Jeff Keeler; and extended family. He was preceded in death by his baby brother, Stephen Keeler.
A private graveside service and interment will be in Benona Township Cemetery. Please consider the Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420 or the Alzheimers Association, 564 S. Main St., Suite 200, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 as a memorial. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com.