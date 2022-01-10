Jo Anne E. Markavitch
Ludington
Jo Anne E. Markavitch, 89, of Ludington, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at home. She was born May 5, 1932 in Muskegon, the daughter of Lawrence and Mabel (Kenney) Buitendorp.
Jo Anne worked at the S.D. Warren Paper Company in Muskegon for many years. In 1965, she married Thomas Markavitch. They lived in several towns throughout Michigan going wherever Tom’s work took them. In 1985, they eventually settled in Hart where she was a member of the First Baptist Church.
Jo Anne is survived by her daughter, Nadeen (Chellis) Murphy; her grandson and his wife, Russell Lee and Jaclyn Anderson; and her great-granddaughter, Amelia Anderson.
Jo Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Markavitch; her son, Harry James Chellis; and her sister, Barbara Achterhoff.
There will be no services at this time. Interment in Hart Cemetery in the spring.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.