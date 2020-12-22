Joan Elizabeth (DeBlock) Mulder
New Era
Joan E Mulder , age 90, of New Era, Mich. passed away in Mesa, Ariz. Sunday morning, Dec. 20, surrounded by her family.
She was rejoicing, knowing that her Savior Jesus Christ was waiting, and her son, David, who preceded her in death.
Joan is survived by her husband of 71 years, Paul (Chip) M. Mulder; and children Daniel and Mary Mulder, Donna and Donald Byker, Donald and Susan Mulder, Mara (David Mulder) Mulder Bonsanti.
She loved her children and 16 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren.
Joan was born in Midland Park, N.J., and spent her youth there. After graduating from East Side High, she came to Holland, Mich. and Hope College where she met Paul.
She graduated from Hope with an education degree and enjoyed substitute teaching.
Joan was very active in churches and schools from coast to coast. After retirement, she and Paul volunteered for various Christian Reformed ministries, her favorite being Rehoboth Christian School in New Mexico.
Joan enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and abroad and spending summers at Stony Lake and winters in Florida and Arizona.
Quilting was a Monday morning delight with the Trinity Lutheran Church Quilters.
Joan’s love of Christian education was a highlight of her life. Her children attended New Era Christian, Fremont Christian, Western Mich. Christian High School and Holland Christian.
She would be honored by memorials being sent to New Era Christian School.
A Celebration of Life will take place at New Era Christian Reformed Church with a date to be determined.