Joan Ruth Haiss
Pentwater
Joan Ruth Haiss, 80, of Pentwater, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023. Joan was born Dec. 5, 1942, the daughter of Clyde and Priscilla (Phillips) Dickenson. Growing up, Joan was the only girl raised with a family of four brothers, who she loved deeply.
On Sept. 2, 1962, she married the love of her life, Gary E. Haiss. They shared 57 years together until his passing in 2019. Through life’s many hardships they were inseparable.
Joan and Gary raised a family of eight children of their own, and opened their home to many others that became a part of their family as well.
Family was Joan’s biggest joy in life, followed by coffee and bingo. She loved the outdoors, trips to the casino, her scratch off tickets and romance novels. After Sunday dinner she could be found playing cards with her grandkids or sitting outside enjoying God’s creation. She was a woman that wore her heart on her sleeve, but also had a fierce determination. Even though she suffered a stroke in her late 40s, she fought to regain her independence and feisty spirit. Joan had a smile and a hug for everyone, unless you were disciplining a grandchild, teasing her about who was her favorite or telling her bingo was canceled.
Joan is survived by her sons, Duane (Robin) Haiss, Gary L. Haiss, Ronald (Christa) Haiss, James (Robbin) Haiss, Daniel (Rebecca) Haiss and Michael Haiss; daughters, JoAnna Story and Joanie (Mike Belous) Haiss; brother, Manuel (Popi) Sanchez Sr.; bonus children, Charlie (Amy) Kapala, Kim (Ray Comstock) Kipen and David Tucker; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close family friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Priscilla (Phillips) Dickenson; husband, Gary Haiss; in-laws, Orville and Kathleen (Brown) Haiss; brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond and Hope Dickenson, Duane and Betty Dickenson, Ronald and Loretta Dickenson, Joan Eppinger, and Patricia Long; grandson, Matthew Haiss; and son-in-law, Richard Story.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, Michigan, 49420. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, May 19, 2023 at the funeral home.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.