Joann L. Osborn
New Era
Joann L. Osborn, 88, of New Era, went home to heaven June 1, 2020. She was born Jan. 13, 1932 in Muskegon to Julius and Lucille (Franken) Hall.
Joann lived in Muskegon until 1964 when she moved to New Era. She attended New Era Bible Church. She had worked for Bud Simons at Caron Casuals as a presser. Joann loved to work in the yard and garden. She enjoyed motorcycling and all things family. She married Wally Osborn in 1985. He passed away July 8, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Marie (Jerry) Gadson, Kay (Jerry) Houseman, Mark (Pam) Riggle, Ruth (Chris) Weber, Charlene (Mike) Shear, David (Pam) Osborn, Anne (Tony) Korzenaski, Marcia (Don) Johnson and Paul Osborn; 29 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mike Riggle; and brother, Richard Hall.
The funeral service was Friday, June 5 at 2 p.m. at New Era Bible Church with Pastor Mike Deblois officiating. Interment was in New Era Cemetery. Please consider New Era Bible Church, 5308 S. Oceana Dr., New Era, MI 49446 as a memorial. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.