Johanna VanderSlice, 94, of New Era, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born February 19, 1926 in New Era to John and Minnie (TenBrink) Pranger. Johanna was a resident at White Lake Assisted Living since March of 2019.
She was a lifelong member of New Era Reformed Church. Johanna married William VanderSlice on June 13, 1947. He passed away November 12, 2004. She lived in New Era her entire life before entering the assisted living center. Johanna enjoyed reading, gardening and unlike many, she even enjoyed cleaning.
Mrs. VanderSlice is survived by her children, Linda (David) Plumhoff and Gordon (Mary Jo) VanderSlice; her grandchildren, Aaron (Tricia) Plumhoff, Wendy (Michael) Sterk, Shari (Ben) Wood, Amy (Case) McCalla and Julie (Marc) Damstra; granddaughter-in-law, Tonya VanderSlice; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson, Chris VanderSlice, brothers, John, Tom, Gerritt and Jesse Pranger and sisters, Ann Lintjer, Jennie Cooper, Jeanette Fekken and Minnie Lubbers.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service was held at New Era Cemetery with Pastor Rick Eschenburg officiating. Memorials to New Era Reformed Church, P.O. Box 5, New Era, MI 49446 are appreciated. You may leave a condolence for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.