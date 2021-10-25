John E. Huston
Shelby
John E. Huston, 86, of Shelby, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 in Wyoming, Mich. He was born March 25, 1935 in Shelby, the son of John V. Huston and Anna (Woehler) Huston.
He married Margaret Woodhouse Aug. 27, 1955. He worked at Bennett Pump in Muskegon for 14 years before taking over his father’s fruit farm in 1968. John retired in the mid 1990s and worked for Mark Near part-time. He was a long-time member of the Shelby Wesleyan Church.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret; his children, Michael (Pam) Huston, Mark (Barbara) Huston and Lisa (Scott) Kidder; his grandchildren, James Huston, Nicole Huston, Erica Huston, Lauryn Huston and Ashlee Kidder; great-grandsons, Logan Huston and Alex Huston; his sister, Ruth Ann Polston; his brother, Art Huston; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Merle.
Visitation was scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Shelby Wesleyan Church. Interment in Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby. Memorials to Shelby Wesleyan Church are appreciated. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.