John Earl Jobes
Hart
John Earl Jobes, 62, of Hart, passed away March 19, 2023, at his home. He was born Dec. 27, 1960 in Hart, the son of the late Earl and Dolores (Sturm) Jobes.
John enjoyed riding his Harley, working on cars, and drag racing. He was particularly fond of Northern Michigan Dragway in Kaleva. He previously worked as a welder for Pentwater Wire Products.
John is survived by his siblings, Linda (Alan) Miller, Sandra (Gary) Harless, Susan (Ron) Riddle and Todd (Leann) Jobes; nieces and nephews, Travis (Allyson Compall Ostrander) McCulley, Amanda McCulley, Rhonda (Randy) Carswell, Rebecca Harless and Jessica Jobes; great-nieces and nephews, Andrew, Evan, Alice and Amari; great-great-nephew, Mali; close friend, Jack Lewis; as well as many other friends.
The family would also like to thank his friend, Jeff Kokx, for the help and friendship he provided for John.
In accordance with John’s wishes, cremation has taken place and services will be at a later time.
Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.