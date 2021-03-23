John Laurence Moore II
Rothbury
John Laurence Moore II, 61, of Rothbury, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at home. He was born Nov. 2, 1959 in Antrim County, Mich. to John and Margaret (Tipton) Moore. John spent several childhood years in Mancelona area before attending high school at Montague and Whitehall, graduating from the Whitehall Class of 1977.
He married Cindy (Peterson) July 12, 1980 and lived in Rothbury many years. John was an active member of the Shelby Seventh-Day Adventist Church. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cindy; his daughters, Tonya (Hernan) De Los Santos-Santiago, Charity (Luke) Crum and Amanda (Daniel) De Los Santos-Santiago; grandchildren, Jacob, Enoch, Isaac, Jasmin, Marian, Caitlyn, D.J., Lucas, Yudexy and Gideon; his mother, Margaret Moore; brother, James (Liz) Moore; sisters, Terri Tyler, Jeanie (Ken) Rookus, and Brandy Hewitt; stepmother, Sandra Moore; and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his father, John Lawrence Moore; and brothers, Thomas and David Andrew Moore.
By the age of 20 years old, John had moved more than 18 times. He joined the Army in 1977 and was honorably discharged later that year. John also attended the Muskegon Skill Center in 1979 to learn carpentry along with multiple other amazing skills, and later began to work for Hemple Construction. There he learned the inner workings of houses and the skills needed to build his own home. John then went on to work for Whitehall Leather until he was injured in 1982. In 1983, he joined with his cousin Ralph Moore to open “Moore’s Landscaping.”
Between the years of 1990-1992, John built a home for his family. After his injury, he transitioned his career, becoming an amazing stay at home dad that would ultimately raise his three beautiful daughters. In 1993, after leaving Moore’s Landscaping, he excelled to become a Master Gunsmith. In November 1996, John was baptized into the Shelby Seventh-day Adventist Church giving his life to Jesus was his most prideful moment. He learned to love the Lord with all his heart. Since he was a very active member at his church, he volunteered his time in the church Pathfinder Club as the boy’s counselor and club treasurer. John also served as an Elder in the church for many years, loving God and serving Him. To John, this brought so much joy in his heart and he was always willing to share the Truth with others around him.
With his kind heart, infectious smile, strategic mind and zeal for God, he showed many how to love and serve Jesus. Nevertheless, he had varied interests: cooking, shooting, hunting, fishing, camping and watching wildlife, world events, reading, and he liked to go for walks and hunting for mushrooms in the woods. John enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Family was always important to him. He thoroughly enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews learn and grow. His sense of humor and wit are passed down through his children and grandchildren. There was such pride and honor he always expressed towards being a grandfather. To John, grandchildren were the joy of his life.
He will always be remembered as having great stories to share, giving his audiences countless smiles and bursts of laughter. Lastly, he was an amazing man. He was always the first to help out a friend in need, and He cared for his extended family as much as he did of his own. John was truly a loving friend to everyone that knew him, and a hero in the eyes of others. With all this said, John Moore lived a life of pain and sorrow like any other human, but he learned to live a happier life in Jesus, and was constantly giving out his contagious smile to others around him.
A graveside service will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rothbury on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Shelby Seventh-Day Adventist Pathfinder Club. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.